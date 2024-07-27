CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $315.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $385.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $359.16.

Shares of CRWD opened at $256.16 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.16 and a 200 day moving average of $326.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.33, a PEG ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.4% in the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4,166.7% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

