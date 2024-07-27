CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $335.00 at Robert W. Baird

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $359.16.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $256.16 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

