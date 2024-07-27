CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Lowered by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut CrowdStrike from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $359.16.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $256.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.33, a PEG ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $140.52 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.16 and a 200-day moving average of $326.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,481,000 after purchasing an additional 731,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

