crvUSD (CRVUSD) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 27th. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001441 BTC on major exchanges. crvUSD has a market cap of $140.01 million and $35.59 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, crvUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. crvUSD’s official website is www.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99449709 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $35,474,854.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

