Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Raised to $138.00 at Maxim Group

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Maxim Group from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.79.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.89. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 17.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 648,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 109,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 998.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

