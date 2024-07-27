Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,413. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $123.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.79.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

