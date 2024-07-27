Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $34.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.47. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $200.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.30 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
