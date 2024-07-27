Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE CUBI traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $66.87. 675,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,272. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.