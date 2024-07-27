Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Customers Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.87. 675,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,272. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUBI. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

