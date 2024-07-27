CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 127.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $61.01 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

