CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,553,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959,074. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.47.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

