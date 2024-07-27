CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC) Trading Down 2%

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. 34,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 46,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

CytoMed Therapeutics Trading Down 8.1 %

About CytoMed Therapeutics

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a current ratio of 14.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38.

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

Further Reading

