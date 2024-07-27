D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $516,530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after buying an additional 2,474,262 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,864,000 after acquiring an additional 525,705 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 295.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,678,000 after acquiring an additional 407,076 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,719.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,267,000 after acquiring an additional 405,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $176.99 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $180.15. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

