Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the June 30th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.38. 329,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,720. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

