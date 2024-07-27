Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Stock Price Up 17.6%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 13,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 136,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Danakali Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

About Danakali

(Get Free Report)

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development company in Australia and Africa. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in North Perth, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.