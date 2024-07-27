Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,411. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.58 and its 200-day moving average is $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.95.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

