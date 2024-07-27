Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

DAR stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.88. 3,956,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $41.81.

DAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

