Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.397-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. Dassault Systèmes also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.310-0.319 EPS.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Up 4.5 %

OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,221. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $53.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 17.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

