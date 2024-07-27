Decentralized Social Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $172.73 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for about $16.40 or 0.00023880 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $172.73 million and approximately $631,893.98 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentralized Social (DESO) is a blockchain-based platform intended for the creation and operation of decentralised social media applications. It addresses issues linked with centralised platforms, such as data privacy, content censorship, and monetisation. Users retain control over their data, enhancing privacy and reducing exploitation risks. Content creators can monetise their work through mechanisms like NFTs, tips, and subscriptions, bypassing intermediaries. By decentralising content storage and distribution, DESO seeks to lessen censorship and support free expression. Additionally, DESO is designed to manage high volumes of transactions and data, making it appropriate for high-traffic social applications. Nader Al-Naji founded DESO, which combines the open financial system features of cryptocurrencies with a scalable database infrastructure​.”

