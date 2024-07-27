Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 29.750-30.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 31.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.8 billion. Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY25 guidance to $29.75-30.65 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of DECK traded up $53.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $894.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,790. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $970.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $890.03. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $484.02 and a one year high of $1,106.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Deckers Outdoor’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,039.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,265.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,040.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,681,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

