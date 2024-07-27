Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 18.45%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY25 guidance to $29.75-30.65 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 29.750-30.650 EPS.

NYSE DECK traded up $53.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $894.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,790. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $484.02 and a 1 year high of $1,106.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $970.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $890.03.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor are scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,681,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,681,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $887.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,039.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,040.13.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

