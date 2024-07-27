DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Cap of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00075537 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00018359 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009113 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

