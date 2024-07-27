DeepOnion (ONION) Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.50

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00075952 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00017847 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009228 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

