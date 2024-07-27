Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Defense Metals Stock Down 5.4 %

Defense Metals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. 48,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,229. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. Defense Metals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.21.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

