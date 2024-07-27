Definity Financial (DFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.66 per share for the quarter.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$991.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. Definity Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

TSE:DFY opened at C$48.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.09 and a twelve month high of C$48.36. The stock has a market cap of C$5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.85.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.05.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

Featured Articles

