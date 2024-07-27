DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $120.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DXCM. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.06.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $64.00 on Friday. DexCom has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,773,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

