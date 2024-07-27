dForce USD (USX) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.66 million and $920.17 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00104408 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011261 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,689,314 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99898873 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $2.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

