Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $28.97 on Friday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.89.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNTH. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,761,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $69,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after buying an additional 384,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $11,251,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,404,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

