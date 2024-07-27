Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.20.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $145.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.