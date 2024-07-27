Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,200 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the June 30th total of 221,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,068,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,025,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,217. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $31.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.1681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 117,867 shares during the period.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

