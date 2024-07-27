Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $19,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 339,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,184,000 after purchasing an additional 72,452 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.5 %

DFS stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $147.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.28.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DFS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

