Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Up 49.0% in July

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the June 30th total of 283,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.3 days.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance
Doman Building Materials Group stock remained flat at $5.05 during trading hours on Friday. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $6.44.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
