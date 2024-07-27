Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Up 49.0% in July

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the June 30th total of 283,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.3 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Doman Building Materials Group stock remained flat at $5.05 during trading hours on Friday. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $6.44.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

