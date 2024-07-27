Dover (NYSE:DOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Dover had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Dover updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.050-9.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.05 to $9.20 EPS.
Dover Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.23. 1,412,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.50. Dover has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $192.31.
Dover Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.
Dover Company Profile
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.
