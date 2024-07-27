Dover (NYSE:DOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Dover had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Dover updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.050-9.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.05 to $9.20 EPS.

Dover Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.23. 1,412,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.50. Dover has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $192.31.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOV

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.