Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Drax Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DRXGY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. 519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888. Drax Group has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97.
About Drax Group
