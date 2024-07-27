Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $245.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.20.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $173.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.35. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $251.30.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $2,234,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,089.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,198 shares of company stock valued at $11,929,033. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,211,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,374,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 2,767.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after buying an additional 45,157 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

