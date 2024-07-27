DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,188 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

