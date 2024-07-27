East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at DA Davidson

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.60.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.31. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.59 and a 52-week high of $88.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 649,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,578,000 after purchasing an additional 152,334 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 54,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

