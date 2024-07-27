Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $733.68

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 733.68 ($9.49) and traded as high as GBX 752 ($9.73). Edinburgh Investment shares last traded at GBX 750 ($9.70), with a volume of 133,587 shares trading hands.

Edinburgh Investment Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 734.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 702.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 591.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Get Edinburgh Investment alerts:

Edinburgh Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Edinburgh Investment’s payout ratio is 2,076.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edinburgh Investment

Edinburgh Investment Company Profile

In other Edinburgh Investment news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman purchased 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 731 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,883.20 ($25,715.47). Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.