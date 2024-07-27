Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.750-5.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Edison International also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.75-5.05 EPS.

Edison International Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of EIX stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.51. 2,775,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,022. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.88. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Read Our Latest Report on EIX

Insider Activity

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.