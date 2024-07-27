Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Up 97.3% in July

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 97.3% from the June 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Eguana Technologies stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 35,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Eguana Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

