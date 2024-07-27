Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Up 97.3% in July

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 97.3% from the June 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Eguana Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Eguana Technologies stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 35,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Eguana Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10.
About Eguana Technologies
