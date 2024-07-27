Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of EGO traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,061. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.92. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $17.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

