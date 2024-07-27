Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Shares Down 14.3%

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 203,076 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 71,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Electrum Discovery Trading Up 8.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63.

Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Electrum Discovery Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electrum Discovery

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

