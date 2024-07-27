EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Position Cut by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,409 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE EME opened at $364.03 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.50 and a 1-year high of $401.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.00.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.