Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 75,002 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 56,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. UBS Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,057,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,657,606. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

