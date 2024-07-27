Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.36. 82,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 122,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $28.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.