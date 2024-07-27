EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires 583 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 67.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 30.2% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,077,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,767,000 after acquiring an additional 249,726 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 339,240 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 93,592 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 165,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,104,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,948,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

