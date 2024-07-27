EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,632 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GH. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.
Guardant Health Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $33.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. The company had revenue of $168.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Guardant Health
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What are earnings reports?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.