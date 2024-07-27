EntryPoint Capital LLC Boosts Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,108.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,695,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,861,521.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,150 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.80. 744,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,030. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.36 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

