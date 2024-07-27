EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys 531 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1,712.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $104.26 and a 52 week high of $145.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

