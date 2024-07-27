EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys Shares of 696 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 696 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Qualys Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $147.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.07 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.51.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,523,284.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares in the company, valued at $15,654,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,027 shares of company stock worth $4,216,326 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

